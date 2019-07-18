LAS VEGAS, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Inspire Global Partnership Conference was held in Las Vegas, Nevada On July 14th. Microsoft opened its arms to the outside world, jointly create a prosperous and open ecological environment, and open up a new journey of partnership network collaboration once again.

Xu Zhiqiang, co-founder and CTO of Ronglian, was invited to attend the conference to have in-depth exchanges with technical experts around the world on advanced technologies such as AI.

Over the past few years, Microsoft has been pushing the tide of global digital and intelligent transformation, empowering users and partners. As an expert in cloud services of Smart Communications in China and a leader in the era of "intelligent" communication, Ronglian cooperates with Microsoft in cloud computing, AI and other fields, and achieves complementary advantages in Microsoft's partner ecosystem, cooperates with each other, and jointly helps global enterprises to communicate and collaborate intelligently.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ronglian-shines-a-spotlight-smart-contacts-and-collaboration-businesses-at-microsoft-inspire-2019-300887494.html

SOURCE Ronglian