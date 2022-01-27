Ronn Torossian Recent Charitable Donations

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronn Torossian, one of America's most well-recognized Public Relations executives, announced today a series of donations made to charitable organizations. Torossian made the donations via the Ronn Torossian Family Foundation, and other mechanisms.

Among the organizations supported by Torossian include American Friends of Duvdevan (of which Torossian serves as Chairman), NAACP, Chabad.org, Miles Jeffrey Roberts Foundation, Russian American Jewish Experience (RAJE), Susan B. Komen Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, American Cancer Society, Park East Synagogue, Tikva Children's Home, Yeshivat Maharat, The American Red Cross, No Kid Hungry, and The Israel Independence Fund.

"Charity is a core principle of mine as I have always believed in giving back," said Torossian, the founder and CEO of 5WPR.

Ronn Torossian is the founder and CEO of 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the United States. With over 20 years of experience crafting and executing powerful narratives, Torossian is one of America's most prolific and well-respected Public Relations professionals. Since founding 5WPR in 2003, he has led the company's growth, overseeing more than 250 professionals in the company's headquarters in midtown Manhattan. With clients spanning corporate, technology, consumer and crisis, in addition to digital marketing and public affairs capabilities, 5WPR is regularly recognized as an industry leader and has been named "PR Agency of the Year" by the American Business Awards on multiple occasions.

Throughout his career, Torossian has worked with some of the world's most visible companies, brands and organizations. His strategic, resourceful approach has been recognized with numerous awards including being named the Stevie American Business Awards 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year, the American Business Awards PR Executive of the Year, twice over, an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year semi-finalist, Metropolitan Magazine's Most Influential New Yorker, a 2020 Top Crisis Communications Professional by Business Insider, and a recipient of Crain's New York 2021 Most Notable in Marketing & PR.

A NYC native, Torossian lives in Manhattan with his children. He is a member of Young Presidents Organization (YPO).

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ronn-torossian-recent-charitable-donations-301469500.html

SOURCE Ronn Torossian