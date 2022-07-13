RoodMicrotec N.V.: Invitation to the presentation of the first half-year’s results for 2022

Deventer, July 13, 2022 – Roodmicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, will publish the Company’s first half-year report for 2022 before stock opening on July 21, 2022.



CEO Martin Sallenhag and CFO Arvid Ladega will comment on the report and will respond to questions during the conference call for media, analysts and shareholders on July 21, 2022 at 9:30 CEST.

You are invited to join the Microsoft TEAMS event using the following login instructions:

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide. The Company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec’s headquarter is located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com

Further information

Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Arvid Ladega - CFO

Telephone: +31 570 745623 Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com Web: www.roodmicrotec.com

This press release is published in English only.

