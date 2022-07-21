RoodMicrotec N.V. publishes the unaudited Interim Report for 2022

Total income EUR 7.3 m illion ( HY1 2021: EUR 7.3 million)

EBITDA EUR 1.4 million (HY1 2021: EUR 1 .3 million )

Net profit EUR 0.6 million (HY1 2021: EUR 0.4 million)





Deventer, July 21, 2022 – Roodmicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today publishes the unaudited Interim Report and the half-year results for the period ended on June 30, 2022.

The total income in the first half-year of 2022 is EUR 7.3 million, which is equal to the total income reported for the first half-year of 2021 and for the second half of 2021. The stable total income is driven by a continued strong delivery level, especially in the test operations unit. In the first half of 2021 we ordered and received wafers for one of our SCM customers to manage the supply chain during a planned change of an assembly house. About EUR 0.4 million was realized for these wafers as total income and approximately the same amount was accounted for in the cost for raw materials and consumables. This resulted in a higher total income and a higher cost of materials in the first half of 2021 without an impact on the net profit. These parts will be delivered during the second half of 2022 where only part of the selling price will be recognized in the total income. The profit will therefore be positive.

EBITDA increased from EUR 1.3 million for the first half of 2021 to EUR 1.4 million for the first half of 2022. The lower cost of raw materials together with a good cost control have continued to reduce the overall costs in the first half-year of 2022.

Compared to the first half of 2021, the depreciation was lower in the first half of 2022 due to lower investments during 2021. The financing costs remained unchanged.

The net profit for the first half-year of 2022 increased by 47% to EUR 0.6 million compared to the first half-year of 2021.

(x EUR 1,000)

HY1 2022 Unaudited

HY1 2021 Total Income 7,317 7,282 EBITDA 1,440 1,317 Net profit 644 437

Net cash flow from operating activities was positive with EUR 0.3 million (2021: positive with EUR 0.9 million). The change is the result of an increase in working capital during the first half of 2022. Net cash flow was negative with EUR 0.6 million (2021: positive with EUR 0.6 million). This was mainly due to the lower net cash from operating activities as well as investments and redemption of the 2012 perpetual bond during the first half of 2022.

The order book increased considerably compared to December 31, 2021, which is encouraging and indicates that a big part of the forecasted increase in total income for 2022 over last year is now covered with orders.

"Despite the general supply chain situation in the world, we have been able to continue our test operations at a high utilization level. This shows that we have logistics under control and are well prepared for the future increase in demand”, says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec. "The global shortage of semiconductor supplies as well as logistic challenges may still impact our ability to meet our plan for the full-year 2022, but we are closely monitoring the situation to be able to act if necessary.”

Unaudited Interim Report 2022

You will find the complete unaudited Interim Report 2022, which is available only in English and as an electronic version, on our corporate website: www.roodmicrotec.com/en/investor-relations-en/financial-publications.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and prognoses by the Board of Management as well as on the information currently available to the Company. The statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are hard to evaluate, such as the general economic conditions, interest rates, exchange rates and amendments to statutory laws and regulations. The Board of Management of RoodMicrotec cannot guarantee that its expectations will materialize. Furthermore, RoodMicrotec does not accept any obligation to update the statements made in this press release.

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide. The Company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec’s headquarters are located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com

This press release is only published in English. This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The company’s managing director and CEO Martin Sallenhag, is responsible for arranging the release of this document on behalf of RoodMicrotec.

