RoofClaim.com Receives Big Response to Field Goal for $50K Contest

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RoofClaim.com, a JasperINC. Company launched a local initiative to show appreciation to its customers and employees that has generated a lot of buzz around Central Florida. The promotion of the "Field Goal for $50K" contest is being hosted at Spectrum Stadium at the University of Central Florida on Tuesday, August 13th at 12:30pm. The company invited both team members and customers who have completed a roof installation within the past five years the opportunity to participate in this unique and exciting challenge to kick a field goal and win $50,000.

Since the launch of RoofClaim.com - shingle roof replacement division of JasperINC., the company has unveiled its all-new redesigned website, now live at RoofClaim.com. The site is more user-centered than ever before, with a focus on providing residential homeowners a clear approach when navigating the claims process. RoofClaim.com is quickly becoming a household name with such promotions as the "Field Goal for $50K", UCF athletic sponsorships, sponsorships at PGA events such as the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the QBE shootout as well as presenting sponsor of the K92.3 All Star Jam to be hosted at the Hard Rock at Universal Orlando later this month.

With a total of over 175 submissions received for the exclusive event, excitement is building as we approach the big contest day next Tuesday. JasperINC. CEO and President Brian Wedding states, "We are pleased with the response as RoofClaim.com customers have continued to submit entries right up to the deadline. We are expecting a sizeable turnout on the field and we're eager to see which lucky participants win $50,000."

About JasperINC.

JasperINC., a high-volume roofing company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, has offered roofing services since 2004. Company offices are located in Atlanta, Fort Myers, FL, Lake Mary, FL, Lakeland, FL, Melbourne, FL, Orlando, FL, Sanford, FL, Tampa, FL, and are in the process of opening branches in Naples FL, Tallahassee, FL, Panama City FL, and Miami, FL. JasperInc. is a subsidiary of EX Capital, LLC.

