Roofing Membrane Manufacturer Joins Fight Against COVID-19 Retools to Manufacture Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

SAGINAW, Mich., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hospitals across the globe are experiencing critical PPE supply shortages. Team members at Duro-Last®, Inc., the world's largest manufacturer of custom-fabricated, thermoplastic roofing systems, found a way to help.

Duro-Last engineers, product development and manufacturing staff united to fabricate and manufacture isolation gowns and face masks. Utilizing expertise in manufacturing flexible PVC and fabrics, the team went from prototype to production to delivery in one week.

The gowns are made from flexible PVC making them water and fluid-repellant. The masks are washable and reusable, made from polyester and PVC. Duro-Last reformulated products and retooled processes to manufacture these supplies.

"This is about helping health care professionals in any way we can and at the same time keeping people employed," said Tom Saeli, Duro-Last CEO. "I am very proud of and impressed by the people in our company who quickly developed these products. Our country is full of tremendously smart, entrepreneurial people who can bring timely solutions to this unprecedented need. The need is real and I believe it's our obligation to act now. If the efforts of our team inspire just one other company to join this fight, it will be worth it," said Saeli.

