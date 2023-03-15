Room with a view? Renters can now use interactive property maps to choose their apartment on Zillow

Zillow's new integration lets renters know exactly where their next apartment is located within the building

SEATTLE, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apartment hunters using Zillow can now see the exact location of available units — and even what their view would be — at thousands of participating properties.

Zillow Rentals' new integration with Engrain's interactive map platform lets renters understand what floor an available apartment is on; if it's facing a shared outdoor space, like a garden or pool; or if the view is of a street or parking lot. The interactive maps also allow renters to click on available units to book a tour or request to apply, in much the same way they would select concert tickets when buying online.

Engrain's Unit Map technology is currently used on more than 3,600 apartment building pages on Zillow and available to renters using Zillow on their desktop or through the mobile app.

"Regardless of how detailed the apartment description is or how beautiful the listing photos are, a renter can't get a full grasp of the surroundings until they take the time to do an in-person tour, until now," says Michael Sherman, vice president of Zillow Rentals. "For renters who have specific preferences like wanting a nice view or being away from the busy elevator bank, Unit Maps are a major time-saver. They can help a renter narrow down which units they want to see in person."

Zillow's integration with Engrain is another example of how the company is meeting renter demand for digital tools. Zillow features like 3D Home® tours, and other building information such as Walk Score® and Bike Score ® help renters quickly narrow their options and avoid wasting time touring apartments that are not a good fit.

When renters are ready to commit to the in-person tour, they can do it with the click of a button. Zillow recently announced automated tour scheduling for apartment-seeking renters, allowing them to book a tour in the same way they book a restaurant reservation.

"We are investing in integrations and products to make the apartment hunt easier and help people get into their next home more seamlessly," Sherman said. "Renters want and deserve as much information as possible during their search, and by the time they're ready for an in-person tour or to apply, the property managers will know they're working with a renter who's serious about their move."

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease.

Zillow Group's affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®; Zillow Premier Agent®; Zillow Home Loans™; Zillow Closing Services™; Trulia®; Out East®; StreetEasy®; HotPads®; and ShowingTime+SM, which houses ShowingTime®, Bridge Interactive®, dotloop®, and interactive floor plans. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 ( www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org ).

About Engrain

Engrain is transforming the way people find, lease, and manage property. A recognized leader in next-generation touring technology and map-based data visualization software, Engrain's products boast advanced integrations and technical flexibility for any real estate technology stack. Our SightMap and TouchTour product lines amplify the online user experience when searching, touring and leasing properties. Our Asset Intelligence product is derived from SightMap by influencing bottom line results for property management, builders, developers and owners of real estate in the US. A nearly 80 billion dollar industry, multifamily real estate spans over 150k locations in the United States alone. Engrain's 5% market share, with virtually no direct competitors, is an indicator of the available exponential growth planned in the coming years. For more information, visit engrain.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/room-with-a-view-renters-can-now-use-interactive-property-maps-to-choose-their-apartment-on-zillow-301772138.html

SOURCE Zillow