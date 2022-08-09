Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
09.08.2022 16:30:00

Root Cause: A tree planting effort to drive biodiversity

Read the full story on cnhindustrial.com

London, August 9, 2022

The Chesapeake Bay watershed – a vast area on the US’s Eastern Seaboard – is not only home to a variety of trees, shrubs, and wildlife, but is also the birthplace of New Holland Agriculture, a global agricultural brand of CNH Industrial.

Since it was founded in 1895, New Holland has maintained a campus in this area, and its employees are working with the local community to protect and improve the health of this unique and ecologically important expanse of waterway. Visit https://bit.ly/BreakingNewGround-RootCause to read about the work of the New Holland Campus Sustainability Team, a group of employee volunteers, who are actively preserving this fragile ecosystem.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian        Anna Angelini
North America United Kingdom
Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)7725 826 007

mediarelations@cnhind.com


Attachment


