Root Cause: A tree planting effort to drive biodiversity

London, August 9, 2022

The Chesapeake Bay watershed – a vast area on the US’s Eastern Seaboard – is not only home to a variety of trees, shrubs, and wildlife, but is also the birthplace of New Holland Agriculture, a global agricultural brand of CNH Industrial.

Since it was founded in 1895, New Holland has maintained a campus in this area, and its employees are working with the local community to protect and improve the health of this unique and ecologically important expanse of waterway. Visit https://bit.ly/BreakingNewGround-RootCause to read about the work of the New Holland Campus Sustainability Team, a group of employee volunteers, who are actively preserving this fragile ecosystem.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands.

