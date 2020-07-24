Roots Announces Results of Voting at Fiscal 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, July 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Roots ("Roots," "Roots Canada" or the "Company") (TSX: ROOT), a premium-outdoor lifestyle brand, today announced the results of voting at its Fiscal 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting as set out below is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular of Roots dated June 18, 2020.

The total number of shares represented by holders by proxy at the Meeting was 21,241,989, representing approximately 50.43% of Roots outstanding shares entitled to be voted.

Election of Directors

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors by a resolution passed by a majority of the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, to hold office until the next annual meeting following their election or until their successors are elected or appointed, without a ballot being conducted. The following represents the proxies received with regard to such matter:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Phil Bacal 21,078,507 99.71% 61,684 0.29% Mary Ann Curran 21,085,182 99.74% 55,009 0.26% Gregory David 21,079,587 99.71% 60,604 0.29% Dale H. Lastman, C.M. 21,079,487 99.71% 60,704 0.29% Richard P. Mavrinac 21,075,587 99.69% 64,604 0.31% Meghan Roach 21,088,202 99.75% 51,989 0.25% Joel Teitelbaum 21,072,107 99.68% 68,084 0.32% Erol Uzumeri 21,080,207 99.72% 59,984 0.28%

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP was reappointed as auditor of Roots and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration by a resolution passed by a majority of the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting without a ballot being conducted. The following represents the proxies received with regard to such matter:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 21,210,663 99.85% 31,326 0.15%

Amendment to Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

The adoption of the amendment to Roots omnibus equity incentive plan was approved by a resolution passed by a majority of the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting without a ballot being conducted. As a result, the total number of common shares available for issuance under the omnibus equity incentive plan has increased from 1,679,220 common shares to 3,679,220 common shares. The following represents the proxies received with regard to such matter:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 20,967,134 99.18% 173,057 0.82%

About Roots

Established in 1973, Roots is a premium outdoor-lifestyle brand. We unite the best of cabin and city through unmistakable style built with uncompromising comfort and quality. We offer a broad range of products designed for life's everyday adventures, including: women's and men's apparel, leather goods, footwear, accessories, and kids, toddler and baby apparel. Starting from a little cabin in Algonquin Park, Canada, Roots has grown to become a global brand. As of May 2, 2020, we operated 114 corporate-retail stores in Canada, two corporate-retail stores in the United States, 115 partner-operated stores in Taiwan, 37 partner-operated stores in China, two partner-operated stores in Hong Kong and a global eCommerce platform, roots.com. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

SOURCE Roots Corporation