Roper Technolgies Aktie
WKN: 883563 / ISIN: US7766961061
|
23.07.2026 13:47:36
Roper Technologies Boosts FY26 Outlook; Stock Up 4.2% - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) provided adjusted earnings guidance for the third quarter and raised its adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2026 on the strength of the first half, share repurchases to date, and durable customer demand for mission-critical solutions.
For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.75 to $5.80 per share.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $22.15 to $22.30 per share on revenue growth of more than 8 percent, with organic revenue growth of about 6 percent.
Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $21.80 to $22.05 per share on revenue growth of about 8 percent, with organic revenue growth of 5 to 6 percent.
In Thursday's pre-market trading, ROP is trading on the Nasdaq at $351.00, up $14.29 or 4.24 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Roper Technolgies Inc.
|
16:03
|S&P 500-Titel Roper Technolgies-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Roper Technolgies von vor 3 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt nachmittags zurück (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Mittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt zum Handelsstart im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 mittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.26