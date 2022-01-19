Roseman University of Health Sciences selects Anthology for market-leading student, finance and workforce insights solutions

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced that Roseman University of Health Sciences has selected its solutions to elevate the overall student experience and prepare tomorrow's healthcare professionals for success. Enhancing its student engagement approach with the help of a new student information and financial aid system, campus finance system and innovative workforce insights tool, Roseman University of Health Sciences will implement Anthology's Student, Student Verification, Finance & HCM, and Occupation Insight solutions.

"Finding new technology that would streamline and automate student information and financial processes as well as our own institutional finance operations was imperative – particularly for meeting the needs of today's students and ensuring transparency and accurate financial reporting across our institution. Anthology's solutions were a cut above the rest," said Laura Jarrett, Vice President for Technology Services at Roseman University of Health Sciences. "Additionally, offering our students multidimensional career insights through Occupation Insight will convey a real-world understanding of how their forthcoming healthcare degrees and skills will translate into desirable professional opportunities."

Founded in 1999, Roseman University of Health Sciences is a non-profit, private institution training undergraduate and graduate-level healthcare professionals that serve, collaborate and set new standards in their communities and within their professions. With campuses in Henderson and Summerlin, Nevada and South Jordan, Utah, the University serves over 1,800 students and is comprised of the College of Dental Medicine, College of Pharmacy, College of Nursing, and College of Graduate Studies.

"Roseman University is at the forefront of delivering the best in health sciences education and will benefit greatly from our trusted solutions that facilitate all aspects of each student's learning journey and prepare them for life after graduation," said Jim Milton, CEO of Anthology. "We're excited to partner with Roseman's team to also deliver maximum flexibility and impactful reporting across their finance operations including integrated grants management, budget planning and forecasting, and student financial aid."

