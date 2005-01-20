Roseville's David Hallen Finds U.S. Bank's Internet Banking Rewardin

Roseville's David Hallen Finds U.S. Bank's Internet Banking Rewarding By Winning A New Computer Just For Trying It



ROSEVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan. 20, 2005--U.S. Bank added another name to its list of Internet Banking customers who pay their bills online for free. David Hallen of Roseville, Minn., signed up to try the service when he opened a checking account recently at U.S. Bank. By paying one bill online, Hallen's name was automatically entered, and recently drawn, to win a $1,000 certificate for a new Gateway computer.

"I can pay my bills online not only easier, but much more quickly now that I'll have a faster computer to do it," joked Hallen, who said that with the holidays approaching the unexpected U.S. Bank gift couldn't have come at a better time.

"The computer certificate and other customer gifts, including $10,000 to a new U.S. Bank Internet Bill Pay customer in North Royalton, Ohio, was part of a sweepstakes to get people to try the service," said Lorraine Hus, the banker who opened Hallen's account. "More and more people are banking online because they are more comfortable using the Internet and like the time they save by banking on their own terms, whenever and wherever they want. It's also free, which isn't the case when paying bills the old-fashioned way," said Hus. Since removing the $4.95 monthly fee last December, U.S. Bank has experienced a 160 percent increase in active Bill Pay users.

Customers can access U.S. Bank Internet Banking through its web site, usbank.com, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Besides quickly paying bills, customers can also see account balances and transaction history, view and print check images and online statements, transfer funds, and sign up to receive account alerts via email or text messages - all for FREE.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), with $195 billion in assets, is the 6th largest financial services holding company in the United States. The company operates 2,370 banking offices and 4,620 ATMs in 24 states, and provides a comprehensive line of banking, brokerage, insurance, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services products to consumers, businesses and institutions. U.S. Bancorp is home of the Five Star Service Guarantee in which the company pays customers if certain key banking benefits and services are not met. U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank. Visit U.S. Bancorp on the web at usbank.com.



