01.07.2022 08:20:57
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Rosneft Holds Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Rosneft Holds Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Rosneft holds Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.
The Meeting approved the Annual Report and Financial Statements of Rosneft for 2021. The Company's shareholders also made a decision to approve the recommendations of Rosneft's Board of Directors for the record high dividends.
The total 2021 dividend per share including dividends for 1H 2021 is 41 rubles 66 kopecs and the total dividends distribution amounts to RUB 441.5 bln, which is 50% of the Rosneft`s IFRS net income (attributable to shareholders).
During the meeting the shareholders also elected the new Rosneft`s Board of Directors with the following members:
Taieb Belmahdi was elected Chairman of Rosneft`s Board of Directors.
