ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSN)

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Rosneft informs about submission of a notification for automatic conversion of GDRs



16-Aug-2022 / 19:15 MSK

Rosneft informs about submission of a notification for automatic conversion of GDRs In accordance with part 13 of Article 6 of Federal Law No. 114-FZ dated April 16, 2022, in the manner prescribed by the decision of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia, on August 15, 2022, Rosneft Oil Company submitted to the depositary (CB J.P. Morgan Bank International, LLC), in which a deposit account of depositary program had been opened, a notification of the actions required for the holders of GDRs (ISIN US67812M2070), the rights to which are recorded in Russian depositories, to obtain the corresponding number of ordinary shares (automatic conversion). Department of Information and Advertising Rosneft Oil Company August 16, 2022 These materials contain statements regarding future events and expectations that are forward-looking estimates. Any statement in these materials that is not historical information continues a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to adjust the data contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in underlying assumptions or factors affecting the forward-looking statements.

