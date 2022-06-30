|
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Rosneft Publishes Report on Payments to Governments for 2021
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSN)
Rosneft Publishes Report on Payments to Governments for 2021
Rosneft Oil Company (Rosneft, or the Company) today publishes the Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2021.
The Company has prepared the report in accordance with DTR 4.3A of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority and in compliance with the Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014.
A copy of the Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) and will shortly be available for inspection at
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
This Report is also available for download from the Company's website:
https://www.rosneft.com/Investors/Reports_and_presentations/Reports_on_payments_to_governments/
These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.
|US67812M2070, RU000A0J2Q06
|PGR
|ROSN
|253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44
|1.3. Payments to governments
|171883
|1388189
