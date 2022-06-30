Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.06.2022 16:00:03

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Rosneft Publishes Report on Payments to Governments for 2021

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSN)
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Rosneft Publishes Report on Payments to Governments for 2021

30-Jun-2022 / 17:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rosneft Publishes Report on Payments to Governments for 2021

Rosneft Oil Company (Rosneft, or the Company) today publishes the Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2021.

The Company has prepared the report in accordance with DTR 4.3A of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority and in compliance with the Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014.

A copy of the Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) and will shortly be available for inspection at

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

This Report is also available for download from the Company's website:

https://www.rosneft.com/Investors/Reports_and_presentations/Reports_on_payments_to_governments/

Investor Relations Department
Tel.: +7 (499) 517 88 11
June 30, 2022

These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.
ISIN: US67812M2070, RU000A0J2Q06
Category Code: PGR
TIDM: ROSN
LEI Code: 253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44
OAM Categories: 1.3. Payments to governments
Sequence No.: 171883
EQS News ID: 1388189

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1388189&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rosneftmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rosneftmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rosneft 4,16 -2,35% Rosneft

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gemischter Auftakt zum 2. Halbjahr: US-Börsen zum Handelsende höher -- ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel in Rot
Die US-Märkte schlossen vor dem Wochenende im Plus. Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss zum Auftakt des zweiten Halbjahrs auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte dagegen seine Anfangsverluste wettmachen und schloss leicht in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, die Börse in Hongkong blieb feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen