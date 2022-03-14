ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Rosneft's Board of Directors Approved Resumption of Share Acquisition Program

Rosneft's Board of Directors Approved Resumption of Share Acquisition Program

The Board of Directors of Rosneft resolved to resume the Program for open-market acquisition of Company's shares and global depositary receipts certifying the rights to such shares (hereinafter, the Program), and to extend the Program deadlines until December 31, 2023. At the same time, the scope and other parameters of the Program remain unchanged.

Acquiring shares on the open market is an indication of Company's and its management's confidence in further stable development of the Company.

The Company will regularly publish information about the transactions made under the Program. Following the results of the Program, the Board of Directors will decide on the acquired securities.

Information and Advertisement Department

Rosneft

March 14, 2022

These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.