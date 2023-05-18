Ross Stores Inc. Q1 Income Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $371.19 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $338.45 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $4.49 billion from $4.33 billion last year.

Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $371.19 Mln. vs. $338.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.09 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q1): $4.49 Bln vs. $4.33 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.07 to $1.14 Full year EPS guidance: $4.77 to $4.99