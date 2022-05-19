19.05.2022 22:07:57

Ross Stores Inc. Reports Retreat In Q1 Income, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $338.45 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $476.48 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.2% to $4.33 billion from $4.52 billion last year.

Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $338.45 Mln. vs. $476.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.97 vs. $1.34 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.00 -Revenue (Q1): $4.33 Bln vs. $4.52 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.99 to $1.07 Full year EPS guidance: $4.34 to $4.58

