01.03.2022 22:19:38

Ross Stores Inc. Reveals Advance In Q4 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $366.82 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $237.98 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.1% to $5.02 billion from $4.25 billion last year.

Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $366.82 Mln. vs. $237.98 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.04 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q4): $5.02 Bln vs. $4.25 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.93 to $0.99

