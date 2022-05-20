|
20.05.2022 00:27:45
Ross Stores Lowers FY22 Outlook; Shares Down 20%
(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the first quarter on Thursday, Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) lowered its outlook for the full year 2022, sending the company's shares down over 20% in extended trading session.
Looking ahead, CEO Barbara Rentler said, "Given our first quarter results and today's increasingly uncertain macro-economic and geopolitical environment, we believe it is prudent to adopt a more conservative outlook for the balance of the year."
The company now expects comparable store sales to decline 2% to 4% and earnings of $4.34 to $4.58 per share for the full year 2022. Previously, the company expected comparable store sales to be flat to up 3% and earnings of $4.71 to $5.12 per share.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $5.02 per share for the year.
For the second quarter, the company now forecast same store sales to decrease 4% to 6% with earnings projected to be $0.99 to $1.07 per share. Analysts currently expect earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter.
ROST closed Thursday's trading at $92.70, down $0.10 or 0.11%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further dropped $20.89 or 22.54% in the after-hours trade.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ross Stores Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ross Stores Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ross Stores Inc.
|66,71
|-24,53%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- US-Märkte letztlich uneins -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich erholt
Der ATX und der DAX legten am Freitag zu. Die US-Börsen tendierten Vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich mit Pluszeichen.