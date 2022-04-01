ROSTELECOM PJSC: Rostelecom's Board of Directors convenes AGM

ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD)

Rostelecom's Board of Directors convenes AGM Moscow, Russia - 1 April 2022. Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), the largest digital service provider in Russia, today announces that its Board of Directors has decided to convene the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM"), to be held virtually. The deadline for submitting voting ballots was set on 30 June 2022. The record date for the AGM was set on 7 June 2022. The Board of Directors has also set the date of 15 April 2022 (inclusive) as the deadline for submitting shareholder proposals for Rostelecom's 2021 AGM agenda items as well as for nominations to the Board of Directors and the Audit Commission. Investor relations

+7 (499) 995 9780

ir@rt.ru

www.company.rt.ru/en/ir/

PJSC Rostelecom is the largest integrated digital services and products provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications market in Russia. The Company serves millions of households, state and private enterprises across the country. Rostelecom is Russia's undisputed market leader, providing high-speed Internet access and pay-TV. The total number of fibre broadband users stands at c.11 mln users, it has 11 mln pay-TV customers, over 6.4 mln of which are subscribed to Rostelecom's IPTV services. Rostelecom is a major player in the mobile market with over 47.5 mln subscribers and the industry-leading NPS, a customer satisfaction benchmark. During the FY 2021, the Group generated RUB 580.1 bln of revenues, RUB 218.8 bln of OIBDA (37.7% of revenue) and RUB 31.8 bln of net income. The Group is the leading provider of telecommunications services to government bodies and corporates of all levels. Rostelecom is a key strategic innovator that provides solutions in the following fields: E-Government, cybersecurity, data-centres and cloud computing, biometry, healthcare, education and housing & utility services. * * * Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws and intended to be covered by the safe harbours created thereby. Those forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: Assessment of PAO Rostelecom's (the Company) future operating and financial results as well as forecasts of the present value of future cash flows and related factors;

