01.04.2022 15:31:14
ROSTELECOM PJSC: Rostelecom's Board of Directors convenes AGM
ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD)
Rostelecom's Board of Directors convenes AGM
Moscow, Russia - 1 April 2022. Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), the largest digital service provider in Russia, today announces that its Board of Directors has decided to convene the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM"), to be held virtually. The deadline for submitting voting ballots was set on 30 June 2022. The record date for the AGM was set on 7 June 2022.
The Board of Directors has also set the date of 15 April 2022 (inclusive) as the deadline for submitting shareholder proposals for Rostelecom's 2021 AGM agenda items as well as for nominations to the Board of Directors and the Audit Commission.
Rostelecom is Russia's undisputed market leader, providing high-speed Internet access and pay-TV. The total number of fibre broadband users stands at c.11 mln users, it has 11 mln pay-TV customers, over 6.4 mln of which are subscribed to Rostelecom's IPTV services. Rostelecom is a major player in the mobile market with over 47.5 mln subscribers and the industry-leading NPS, a customer satisfaction benchmark.
During the FY 2021, the Group generated RUB 580.1 bln of revenues, RUB 218.8 bln of OIBDA (37.7% of revenue) and RUB 31.8 bln of net income.
The Group is the leading provider of telecommunications services to government bodies and corporates of all levels.
Rostelecom is a key strategic innovator that provides solutions in the following fields: E-Government, cybersecurity, data-centres and cloud computing, biometry, healthcare, education and housing & utility services.
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws and intended to be covered by the safe harbours created thereby.
Those forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:
Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include:
Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Given these and other uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements contained herein or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements (which are made as of the date hereof) to reflect events or circumstances upon the annual report publication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable laws.
