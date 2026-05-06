York Space Systems Aktie
WKN DE: A41Y07 / ISIN: US9870841007
|
07.05.2026 01:12:16
Roubaix Capital Opens $8.5 Million York Space Systems Position, Immediately Making YSS its Largest Holding
According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 6, 2026, Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated a new position in York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS) by acquiring 382,906 shares. The estimated trade value was $9.29 million, based on the average share price in the first quarter of 2026. At quarter’s end, the position was valued at $8.49 million, reflecting both share acquisition and price movement.This new position in YSS represents 3.96% of Roubaix Capital’s reportable 13F assets as of March 31, 2026.As of May 6, 2026, York Space Systems’ shares were priced at $36.87.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu York Space Systems Inc Registered Shs
|
18.03.26
|Ausblick: York Space Systems verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)