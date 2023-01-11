Roundtable discussion: "The Promise and Perils of Social and Behavioral Genomics"





What: The National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) will host a roundtable to discuss social and behavioral genetics and genomics, including their benefits, limitations and potential for misuse. Panelists will discuss genetics and genomics studies that maybe stigmatizing as well as strategies for scientists to combat misinformation and disinformation. The event is free and open to the public. Follow #NHGRIevents on social media for more information.



Who: Daniel Benjamin, professor, Anderson School of Management and David Geffen School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles





Rina Bliss, associate professor at Rutgers University and author of Race Decoded: The Genomic Fight for Social Justice





Daphne Martschenko, assistant professor, Stanford Center for Biomedical Ethics





Melinda Mills, professor, University of Oxford and Nuffield College





Alexandra Minna Stern, dean of humanities, University of California, Los Angeles





Erik Parens, senior research scholar, The Hastings Center



When: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2022, 1 p.m. EST



Where: Visit https://www.genome.gov/event/social-and-behavioral-genomics to register.



Background: A field of emerging research suggests that scientists can use genomic variation to understand complex social behavior. This field is known as social genomics.





While many promise that the study of genomic variants can help us better understand ourselves and our world, others are concerned that recent scientific developments have helped fuel the rise of harmful ideologies, such as white supremacy and antisemitism.





The genomics community has had to ask itself: Has the misappropriation of genetic evidence played any role in events like the 2022 Buffalo mass shooting and other forms of extremist violence? And has the incomplete reckoning with the history of scientific racism and eugenics in genetics and genomics limited the scientific community's capacity to respond decisively to the misuse and misappropriation of scientific data?





The news media has also called these avenues of inquiry into question. A recent news feature explores the complex and fraught connections between eugenics, scientific racism, genetics and genomics. Now more than ever, scientists and scholars must understand these connections to safeguard human health and safety.





