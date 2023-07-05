ROUNDUP: US-Autokäufer greifen beherzt zu - Volkswagen kann nicht profitieren

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kräftig gestiegene Verkäufe zum Teil auch von Autos deutscher Hersteller deuten auf eine robuste Verfassung des US-Konsums hin. Branchenprimus General Motors steigerte den Absatz im zweiten Quartal um fast 19 Prozent auf knapp 700 000 Fahrzeuge, wie das Unternehmen am Mittwoch mitteilte. Dem Konzern zufolge entsprechen die Verkäufe der Autohersteller im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel einer auf das Jahr hochgerechneten Rate von etwa 16 Millionen Fahrzeugen. Autobauer und die meisten Analysten rechnen für 2023 bisher mit einer Million weniger Verkäufe.

Der japanische Autoriese Toyota (Toyota Motor) steigerte den US-Absatz im zweiten Quartal um gut 7 Prozent auf fast 570 000 Fahrzeuge. Der Opel-Mutterkonzern Stellantis legte um 6 Prozent zu. Der zweitgrößte US-Hersteller Ford (Ford Motor) will seine Zahlen am Donnerstag vorlegen.

Nicht alle deutschen Hersteller profitieren von der Kauflaune der US-Verbraucher. Bei Volkswagen (Volkswagen (VW) vz) ging der Absatz entgegen dem Markttrend sogar zurück, Er sank um 1,7 Prozent auf knapp 77 000 Fahrzeuge. Der Tochterkonzern Audi vermeldete am Montag hingegen ein Plus von 16 Prozent auf gut 55 000 Autos. BMW verkaufte mit fast 88 000 Autos der Marke BMW 11,5 Prozent mehr als im entsprechenden Vorjahreszeitraum, wie das Unternehmen am Mittwoch mitteilte. Von Porsche und Mercedes (Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)) lagen am späten Abend (MESZ) noch keine Daten vor./he

-----------------------------------

(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. and Toyota Motor Corp. both posted strong sales gains in the second quarter, signs of consumer health in the auto market as semiconductor supply improves.

GM sales rose almost 19% in the quarter and were up 15% at retail, the company said in a statement Wednesday. The gains were due in part to strong sales of its Chevrolet Suburban, which along with the Chevy Trax and Trailblazer entry level models posted two-fold increases. Toyota and Stellantis NV also saw increases in the quarter.

The second quarter appears to have been a good one for automakers with Tesla Inc. reporting big gains on a global basis and Stellantis seeing US sales rise. The results show that even with higher interest rates, consumers still have an appetite for vehicles now that output is expanding after supply chain snags.Â

"The summer months are generally strong and there is so much pent-up demand," said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of industry insights at researcher Edmunds. "You have people who need a new car and can't wait any longer."

GM, which sold 692,000 vehicles in the quarter, said automakers sold vehicles at a seasonally adjusted rate of about 16 million vehicles in the quarter. That surpasses the 15 million that the automaker and most analysts see in sales this year.

The Detroit automaker doubled sales of its Bolt electric vehicle to almost 14,000, but sales of its newest EVs that run on the Ultium battery are only slowly increasing. The Cadillac Lyriq EV sold less than 1,400. GM's BrightDrop electric-van unit sold 300 of its ZEVO 600 in the quarter.

Toyota Rebounding

Toyota said on Wednesday that US sales rose 7.1% in the second quarter â and more than double that rate in June â as car buyers in the US drove more Camry sedans and RAV4 compact SUVs out of showrooms in line with stepped-up production.Â

The Japanese automaker said US sales last month came to 195,448 vehicles, up 15% from a year ago, led by the best-selling RAV4. For the quarter ended June 30, its sales climbed to 568,962 vehicles.Â

Toyota saw a 29% jump in June deliveries of electrified vehicles, mostly in the form of gasoline-electric hybrids.Â

Stellantis managed a 6% sales gain in the second quarter, the company reported July 3. The Ram pickup and Jeep Grand Cherokee were its biggest sellers, while the Dodge Durango and Chrysler Pacifica posted the biggest sales gains.Â

Ford Motor Co. will post its second-quarter results on Thursday.Â

No Pricing Relief

Toyota is seeing sales and production recover, but despite higher interest rates hasn't had to offer discounts, said David Christ, head of the Toyota brand for the automaker's North American operations.Â

"Overall the industry is building more and shipping more to dealers. And obviously incentives are rising, which indicates some brands" have excess inventory, Christ said. "The incentives tend to rise in the industry when there's cars on the lot to sell â and we don't have a lot of that."

GM said its average transaction prices rose $1,482 per vehicle to near-record $51,800.Â

There is some discounting in the market, but nowhere near pre-pandemic levels, when rebates and 0% financing deals gave consumers thousands in sales incentives, Edmunds's Caldwell said.

Hyundai Motor Co. said earlier this week that its US sales were up 14% in the second quarter to 210,164, led by the Tucson crossover and entry level Elantra sedan. Hybrids and battery electric cars like the Ioniq 5 made up 20% of its retail sales in the month of June.

The chip shortage is still limiting inventory, and there's still "pent up demand" from buyers who waited for prices to fall or inventory to improve during the pandemic and semiconductor shortage, said Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai's US business, on a call with reporters Wednesday. That should keep sales strong in the coming months, he said.

"Obviously the Feds are considering raising interest rates a couple more times," Parker said. "But given strong demand for our products, we expect the second half to be equally as strong."

(Adds additional commentary, context starting in the fourth paragraph.)

Â©2023 Bloomberg L.P.