Rovio Entertainment Corp.: A Classic Returns! The original Angry Birds game re-launches today

Today Rovio releases Rovio Classics: Angry Birds – a complete recreation of the original Angry Birds game as it appeared in app stores in 2012. The game includes all chapters from the original game, along with all of the Easter eggs and extras found in the game at that time. So do not attempt to adjust your calendars, Angry Birds fans – 2012 is back!



Why 2012? After Angry Birds was removed from app stores in 2019, fans flocked to social media, banding together to call for the game’s return using the hashtag #BringBack2012. The outcry was impossible to ignore.



"We are extremely grateful to have such an amazing community of engaged fans that care deeply about our games.” says Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. "Angry Birds has touched so many people, and has been a large presence in mobile gaming. After hearing the outcry from our fans, we just had to find a way to bring Angry Birds back.”

Originally built in Rovio’s proprietary game engine, Rovio Classics: Angry Birds has been rebuilt from the ground up in Unity, creating a more sustainable platform for the game to be offered on newer devices, while preserving the authentic 2012 Angry Birds experience.

"While we were rebuilding Angry Birds, we took great care to preserve the feeling of the original Angry Birds game,” says executive producer, Sami Ronkainen. "We know our fans are a discerning bunch and will be able to pick out even small differences. Matching the gameplay, physics, and appearance of the game next to the original was crucial.”

As an added bonus, the pig destroying power-up, Mighty Eagle, will be available to all players for free. Offered in the original Angry Birds game as an in-app purchase, the Mighty Eagle gives players a way to pass some of the more notoriously challenging levels. Players can also use this big bird to achieve a 100% Eagle Score in every level, in addition to the classic three-star achievement.

Rovio Classics: Angry Birds is available now in the App Store and Google Play as a premium download for the very retro price of $0.99.

