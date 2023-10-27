Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release October 27, 2023 at 9:15 a.m. EEST

Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Change in Rovio's financial reporting practice

In consideration of Sega Europe Limited owning more than 90 percent of Rovio Entertainment Corporation's issued and outstanding shares and that the redemption proceeding in respect of the remaining minority shares has been initiated and the Company's shares will be delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd as soon as permitted under applicable laws, Rovio Entertainment Corporation has decided to change its financial reporting practice in respect of quarterly (Q1 and Q3) reports.

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will not publish interim reports prepared in accordance with IAS 34 for the first three (Q1) and nine months (Q3) of the financial year for 2024 and beyond. The Company’s disclosure policy has been updated accordingly and is available on its website at https://investors.rovio.com/en/governance/disclosure-policy .

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

René Lindell, CFO

RovioIR@rovio.com

+358 40 730 3442 (Investor Relations phone)