Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Management transactions

Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Benjamin Mattes Position: Other senior manager Initial Notification Reference number: 28345/4/4 Issuer Name: Rovio Entertainment Corporation LEI: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568 Transaction details Transaction date: March 31, 2023 Outside a trading venue Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a share-based incentive Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000266804 Volume: (1): Volume: 4,611 Unit price: 0.0 EUR Aggregated transactions: Volume: (1): Volume: 4,611



Volume weighted average price:



0.0 EUR

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

René Lindell, CFO

RovioIR@rovio.com

+358 40 730 3442 (Investor Relations phone)

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

https://investors.rovio.com/en

About Rovio: