08.05.2023 08:30:00
Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Management transactions
Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|René Lindell
|Position:
|Chief Financial Officer
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|30928/4/4
|Issuer
|Name:
|Rovio Entertainment Corporation
|LEI:
|743700H95H3OPXDV6568
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|May 4, 2023
|Venue:
|Nasdaq Helsinki LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Acquisition
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000266804
|Volume:
|(1): Volume: 170 Unit price: 9.3302 EUR
|Further details:
|Quarterly acquisition under the employee share savings plan
|Aggregated transactions:
|Volume:
|(1): Volume: 170
|
Volume weighted average price:
|
9.3302 EUR
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
More information:
Rene Lindell, CFO
RovioIR@rovio.com
+358 40 730 3442 (Investor Relations phone)
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en
About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has eight game studios – one in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), one in Copenhagen (Denmark), one in Barcelona (Spain), two in Montreal and one in Toronto (Canada). The studios also include a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO.
