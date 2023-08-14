Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Managers' Transactions

Rovio Entertainment Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, May 8, 2023 at 11.30 a.m. EEST

Rovio Entertainment Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Brilliant Problems Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer



Name: Camilla Hed-Wilson

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Rovio Entertainment Oyj

LEI: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 36482/4/4

Transaction date: 2023-08-10

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000266804

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6459500 Unit price: 9.25 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 6459500 Volume weighted average price: 9.25 EUR

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO

RovioIR@rovio.com

+358 40 730 3442 (Investor Relations phone)

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

https://investors.rovio.com/en

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has eight game studios – one in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), one in Copenhagen (Denmark), one in Barcelona (Spain), two in Montreal and one in Toronto (Canada). The studios also include a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO.



