08.04.2022 07:30:00
Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio changes its segment reporting: Games, Brand Licensing and Other will be combined.
Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release April 8, 2022, at 8.30 a.m. EEST
Rovio changes its segment reporting: Games, Brand Licensing and Other will be combined.
Rovio will change its segment reporting structure as of January 1st, 2022 by combining Games, Brand Licensing and Other segments. In the new structure Rovio reports only group level financials and does not have separate reporting segments. The financial reporting will be changed accordingly as of the first quarter interim report published on April 29, 2022.
The changed reporting structure reflects Rovio’s strategy on focusing on games as the main business with other functions supporting through e.g. increasing brand awareness and fan engagement. The changed reporting structure has no impact on financial figures from comparable periods.
