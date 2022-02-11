Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release February 11, 2022 at 10.00 a.m. EET

Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio launches plan period 2022–2024 of the employee share savings plan

The Board of Directors of Rovio Entertainment Corporation decided to launch a new plan period 2022–2024 of the employee share savings plan (ESS plan), established in 2020. The overall details of the new plan period are similar to the previous plan period. Approximately 120 employees have become Rovio shareholders through the ESS plan.

The new plan period is offered to approximately 470 Rovio employees, including employees in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Canada. Participation in the ESS plan is voluntary. The savings period of plan period 2022–2024 commences on April 1, 2022 and ends on March 31, 2023. Participants may save a minimum of 2 % and maximum of 8 % of their salaries in the plan. The savings will be used for acquiring Rovio shares quarterly after the publication dates of the respective interim reports. Dividends paid for the shares will be reinvested in additional shares to be purchased from the market on the next potential acquisition date. As a reward for the commitment, Rovio grants the participating employees one free matching share (gross) for every two savings shares acquired with their savings, including the proportion to be paid in cash to cover applicable taxes and tax-related costs. The prerequisites for receiving the matching shares are continued employment and holding of savings shares until the end of the holding period ending on August 31, 2024. The matching shares are paid to the participating employees after the holding period.

The savings shares and matching shares in the plan period will be acquired by purchasing shares from the market. The total amount of all savings during the plan period may not exceed 2,400,000 euros.

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has seven games studios – two in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark), Montreal and Toronto (Canada), as well as a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)