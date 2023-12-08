Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release December 8, 2023 at 2:35 p.m. EET

Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting 2024

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its financial reports in 2024 as follows:

- Financial Statement Bulletin for the financial year 2023 on Thursday, March 14, 2024

- Half-year report for January–June 2024 on Friday, August 9, 2024

Rovio's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Publication of the Financial Statement Bulletin 2023 and other financial reports is subject to the timing of the delisting of Rovio shares. Such reports will be published only if there is a regulatory requirement to do so. The financial reporting schedule and the planned AGM date are also subject to change due to the delisting of Rovio shares.

