Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Sega Europe Limited has gained title to the minority shares in Rovio Entertainment Corporation, and the Rovio shares will be delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki

Sega Europe Limited has gained title to the minority shares in Rovio Entertainment Corporation, and the Rovio shares will be delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki

Sega Europe Limited ("Sega”) has posted a security approved by the arbitral tribunal appointed by the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce in connection with the redemption proceedings concerning the minority shares in Rovio Entertainment Corporation ("Rovio”). Sega has thus gained title to all the shares in Rovio in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 6 of the Finnish Companies Act. After the security has been posted and the title to the minority shares transferred, the minority shareholders of Rovio being parties to the redemption proceedings are only entitled to receive the redemption price and the possible interest payable thereon.

Upon Rovio’s application, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki”) has on December 19, 2023 resolved that the shares in Rovio will be delisted from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki after Sega has gained title to all the shares in Rovio in the redemption proceedings in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act. The listing of the Rovio shares on Nasdaq Helsinki ceases today in accordance with a separate release published by Nasdaq Helsinki.

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has seven game studios – one in Espoo (Finland), Stockholm (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark), Barcelona (Spain), Montreal and Toronto (Canada), as well as a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. Sega Europe Limited has acquired more than 90 percent of Rovio’s issued and outstanding shares and will delist the company from NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange as soon as permitted under applicable laws.