Rovsing A/S releases its Annual Report 2022/23



The Board of Directors of Rovsing A/S (Rovsing) has today approved the Annual Report for the financial year 2022/23.



Highlights of the financial year

The financial year 2022/23 was in line with the adjusted guided expectations (Announcement no. 344), with a revenue amounting to DKK 28,3 million, compared to a revenue of DKK 27,0 million in 2021/22.





The EBITDA amounts to DKK 1,0 million, compared to DKK 1,1 million in 2021/22.





The H1 2022/23 revenues and EBITDA were negatively impacted by programme delays, impacting the realised performance in 2022/23. Furthermore, supply chain prices remained volatile throughout the financial year.





The current order backlog is at a high level of DKK 65,7 million (2021/22 DKK 31,1 million), with an order intake in 2022/23 of DKK 59,5 million (2021/22 DKK 11,2 million). The current order backlog is diverse, ranging across several different missions and customers in both institutional, commercial and military space. A higher number of parallel projects, with many kicked-off late in 2022/23, provides a positive operational outlook and robustness against external factors moving forward.





In order to realise the backlog, Rovsing has expanded the organization with additional resources towards the end of 2022/23 and will continue to scale up as needed to meet expectations. Given the growth perspectives, the Company for the moment is exploring various options to strengthen its capital structure.





Our team has supported a wide range of customers during 2022/23, delivering test- and simulation systems, individual products, software solutions, ISVV and on-site engineering services. The market position of Rovsing within the segment has been further strengthened by new contracts from a diverse range of customers such as Airbus DS, Thales Alenia Space, Astroscale, EUMETSAT and Jena-Optronik in support of missions such as CIMR, ROSE-L, CRISTAL, LSTM, Mars Sample Return, ELSA-M, FLEX, FORUM and ARIEL.





Based on the strong order backlog and continued positive development in the Space Industry, the revenue outlook for 2022/23 is expected to be in the range of DKK 37,0 to 41,0 million, with a positive EBITDA in the range of DKK 3,5 to 4,5 million.





Further information:

Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO. Tel. +45 53 39 18 88. Email: hpt@rovsing.dk

Attachments