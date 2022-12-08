Row Associates Celebrates Inaugural Event, Announces Healthcare rpm23 at the Renowned Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum®

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Row Associates, a healthcare-focused strategic advisory firm based in Nashville, Tennessee, announces the successful conclusion of Healthcare rpm22, a privately-held event anchored in important conversations with key industry figures from vibrant, transformative segments of the healthcare landscape. The event gathered senior executives and private equity leadership from across the healthcare spectrum in support of collaboration, engagement and action around some of healthcare's most forward-leaning topics. Row Associates is also pleased to announce details regarding Healthcare rpm23 following its inaugural event earlier this year:

OCTOBER 4-5, 2023

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum®

Nashville, Tennessee

The inaugural Healthcare rpm event held in October 2022 assembled substantial communities of executive leadership to discuss opportunities, evaluate challenges and share perspectives surrounding important sub-sectors of the healthcare ecosystem. During Healthcare rpm22, deep-dive discussions were facilitated with some of the most important and influential leaders across a curated set of topics including:

VALUE-BASED KIDNEY CARE

Adam Boehler (Moderator) – Executive Chair, Evergreen Nephrology; Chief Executive Officer, Rubicon Founders; Former Director, Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation

Frank Maddux, MD, FACP – Global Chief Medical Officer, Fresenius Medical Care

Shika Pappoe, MD – Chief Medical Officer, Strive Health

Michael Uchrin – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Monogram Health

"Healthcare rpm22 provided an environment for leaders with common interests to convene, exchange ideas and bring tangible knowledge back to their organizations." – Frank Maddux, MD, FACP

EVOLVING PARADIGMS IN CLINICAL RESEARCH

Paul Bleicher, MD, PhD (Moderator) – Executive Partner, Ardan Equity; Former Chief Executive Officer, Optum Labs; Founder and Former Chief Medical Officer, Humedica; Founder and Former Chief Executive Officer, Phase Forward

Drew Bustos– Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Science 37

Colleen Hoke– Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ObjectiveHealth

Julie Schiffman – Chief Delivery Officer, Aetion

Ben Schlatka– Vice President, Digital Biomarker Solutions, Medidata Solutions; Co-Founder and Former Chief Executive Officer, MC10

Andrea Valente– Chief Executive Officer, ClinOne

"The event, hosted by the Row Associates team, allowed the panelists to showcase their expertise and engage in thought-provoking discussion surrounding the future of the clinical research industry. Healthcare rpm was a first-class experience, and I look forward to next year." – Paul Bleicher, MD, PhD

WEB 3.0: APPLICATIONS FOR HEALTHCARE

John Bass – Chief Executive Officer, Hashed Health

PATIENT-CENTRIC CARE & SPECIALTY THERAPEUTICS

Michael Seiden, MD, PhD (Moderator) – Former President, The US Oncology Network; Former Chief Medical Officer, McKesson Specialty Health and The US Oncology Network

Doug Ghertner– Chief Executive Officer, IVX Health

Chuck Jett– Chief Executive Officer, Infusion Associates

Dan McCarty– Chief Executive Officer, Infusion for Health

Catherine Tsien Swick– Vice President / General Manager, Intrafusion by McKesson

THE POTENTIAL OF EMPLOYER-SPONSORED CARE

Ginny Proestakes(Moderator) – Chief Executive Officer, The Proestakes Group; Former Director of US Benefits, General Electric

Greg Bellomy– Former Chief Executive Officer, CareATC

Ben Evans– Founder, Chief Growth & Strategy Officer, Marathon Health

Chris Miller– Chief Executive Officer, Everside Health

Ryan Schmid– President, apree health

VIEW FROM THE PRIVATE MARKETS

Duncan Dashiff(Moderator) – Senior Managing Partner, Row Associates

Allen Moseley– Managing General Partner, Noro-Moseley Partners

Jack Slye– Partner, LLR Partners

Robbert Vorhoff – Global Head of Healthcare, General Atlantic

Michael Weintraub – Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Ardan Equity

The day's events concluded with a Nashville 'Songwriters in the Round' performance in the CMA Theatre at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum® with Rivers Rutherford, a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame who has multiple #1 hits, multiple Grammy / CMA / ACM nominations, and over 20 ASCAP awards, including for both Country Song of the Year and Songwriter of the Year. Rivers Rutherford was joined by celebrated country music songwriters Tim James and Bob DePiero.

For more information regarding Healthcare rpm23, please contact us at rpm@rowhealthcare.com

ABOUT ROW ASSOCIATES

Row Associates is a highly specialized advisory firm that is exclusively healthcare-focused with emphasis on medical services, HCIT and tech-enabled solution providers within the industry. Row Associates LLC is registered as a Capital Acquisition Broker with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Background information regarding Row Associates' registered representatives may be researched via FINRA's BrokerCheck System. For more information, please visit http://www.rowhealthcare.com/.

