Royal Air Maroc Appoints 5WPR and HOW as PR and Digital Agencies of Record

The new partnership further solidifies 5W's position as a premier travel and tourism agency and expands HOW's digital capabilities in the travel space

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., in collaboration with HOW, announces today it has been selected as the public relations and digital Agency of Record for the national airline of Morocco, Royal Air Maroc, for the U.S. market.

As the national airline of Morocco, Royal Air Maroc offers both domestic and international flights to diverse destinations across the globe. A member of the prestigious oneworld Alliance, the brand offers travelers exceptional comfort and ease throughout their journeys.

With a focus on media relations and strategic planning, the PR team aims to enhance awareness of the airline and promote travel to Morocco and Africa from major U.S. cities including NYC, Miami, and Washington, DC. Working closely with the Royal Air Maroc team, 5WPR's program will analyze and identify trends, preferences, and travel patterns of the target audience in major U.S. cities to create campaigns and initiatives that resonate with the interests and aspirations of potential travelers.

HOW will reimagine Royal Air Maroc's paid media program in the United States, with a focus on revitalizing ad creative and targeting, and will be developing social media content to support the airline's global accounts.

"We are thrilled to partner with Royal Air Maroc and promote broad awareness of its extensive range of flights and outstanding commitment to customer service," said 5WPR co-CEO Dara Busch. "Our award-winning Travel & Hospitality division consistently delivers impressive results and will ensure travelers keep Royal Air Maroc top-of-mind when organizing their next international journey."

"Our HOW team looks forward to embarking on this exciting partnership with Royal Air Maroc and helping their brand recognition soar to new heights," said 5W Co-CEO and leader of HOW, Matt Caiola. "With interest in travel at a high for consumers, we see a huge potential to reach their target consumer through a combination of smart creative and savvy targeting, greatly expanding Royal Air Maroc's reach across the U.S."

"We are thrilled to appoint 5WPR and HOW as our PR and digital marketing agencies, firmly believing in their exceptional capabilities and expertise in efficiently strategizing and channeling our communication towards consumers, trade networks, corporate entities, and the industry ecosystem," said Achraf El Hassani, GM of Royal Air Maroc for the U.S. "Through a dynamic co-creation approach, and their abilities in crafting innovative concepts and smart content, we are confident that they will accompany us effectively in our expansion plan, elevating brand awareness and igniting the full potential of the Royal Air Maroc brand in the U.S. market."

5W Public Relations' Travel & Lifestyle division elevates the profiles of hospitality and tourism brands through refined communications strategies that captivate audiences everywhere.

HOW understands that digital marketing is essential to brands' ability to capture attention and market share and cultivates thoughtful paid media programs that stand out in the crowded digital space.

About Royal Air Maroc

Morocco's flag carrier Royal Air Maroc, present in Africa since its creation in 1957, is a leading airline in the continent. Member of the prestigious oneworld alliance, Royal Air Maroc has a young fleet of around fifty planes, and it connects Morocco's main airports to more than 80 airports around the world.

Capitalizing on Morocco's geographical position as a hub between Europe, the Americas and Africa, Royal Air Maroc is considered as an essential air connection platform between our continent and the rest of the world.

Through its customer-centric policy, Royal Air Maroc offers differentiated customer experience. The company has obtained numerous awards. Elected by Skytrax, for the 9th consecutive year, best regional airline in Africa, Royal Air Maroc has also maintained its 4 star Skytrax label. The company was also selected best airline in Africa by the 18th edition of the "GT Tested Reader Survey" of the magazine Global Traveler.

By joining oneworld in 2020, Royal Air Maroc was the first African company to be part of this prestigious alliance. The partnership with oneworld, that includes the most beautiful world references in air transport, allowed Morocco to connect with a network of more than 520 million travelers and 1.035 destinations in 164 territories. Being part of this alliance enables Royal Air Maroc to conform with the highest industry standards in terms of customer management and treatment processes as well as in terms of advanced digitalization.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

About HOW

HOW, a 5W agency, is a digital marketing agency driven by a belief in radical accountability: every digital dollar must be able to demonstrate how it grows businesses and creates opportunities. With clients spanning both B2C and B2B, HOW's work has been recognized by industry leaders such as the PR Daily Social Media and Digital Awards and was named a 2023 top 20 Digital Marketing Agency of the Year. For more information visit howagency.co.

