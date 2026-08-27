Royal Bank of Canada Aktie
WKN: 852173 / ISIN: CA7800871021
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27.08.2026 12:27:44
Royal Bank Of Canada Q3 Profit Climbs, Declares Dividend, Stock Up In Pre-market - Update
(RTTNews) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY) reported Thursday higher profit in its third quarter, reflecting higher results across Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Commercial Banking.
Further, the bank's board of directors declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.76 per share, payable on or after November 24, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 26.
In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were gaining around 2.76 percent, trading at $213.01.
In the quarter, net income available to common shareholders was C$5.879 billion, up 11 percent from C$5.290 billion a year ago. Earnings per share increased 13 percent to C$4.23 from C$3.75 in the prior year period.
Adjusted net income was C$5.956 billion, compared to C$5.410 billion last year. Adjusted earnings per share reached C$4.28, compared with C$3.84 a year ago.
Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings totaled C$8.7 billion, up 13 percent from a year ago, driven primarily by higher fee-based revenue in Wealth Management reflecting market appreciation and net sales, as well as higher revenue in Capital Markets driven by strength across Corporate & Investment Banking and Global Markets.
Total revenue for the quarter reached C$18.538 billion compared with C$16.985 billion a year ago.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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