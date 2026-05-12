Booking Holdings Aktie

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WKN DE: A2JEXP / ISIN: US09857L1089

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12.05.2026 08:00:16

Royal Caribbean ‘unfairly’ charged me over booking for disabled son

We had booked a cruise for him and his carers, but we had a string of problems when we tried to change namesIn November 2024, I booked a cruise for my wife, myself and our severely disabled son for this July. I’d booked well in advance to ensure an accessible cabin for my son. At home, he needs round-the-clock care from a rota of eight carers, so we made extra bookings for three to accompany him.Because the care team has other commitments, I couldn’t confirm their names at the time of booking and was told to do so by this April, when the balance had to be paid. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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