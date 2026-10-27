Royal Caribbean: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 27, 2026, Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) announced a $3 billion investment for a 50% stake in Sandals and Beaches Resorts as it expands beyond cruise operations. Extending into all-inclusive land resorts targets a broader share of consumer travel spending and creates new cross-promotional opportunities across its vacation brands. Three things management said on the call stand out.

Expanding beyond cruises into land-based all-inclusive resorts allows the business to acquire customer spending across multiple vacation types. The cruise line currently capturing 20% to 25% of a guest's annual vacation spending. With nearly one-third of those guests already visiting Caribbean all-inclusive properties, the joint venture capitalizes on existing consumer demand to increase that percentage.

Customer demand for cruise experiences continues to outpace prior years, filling future capacity further in advance and at higher prices. High booking volume builds a strong financial baseline for revenue stability into 2027.

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