Royal Caribbean Cruises Aktie
WKN: 886286 / ISIN: LR0008862868
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27.10.2026 13:04:17
Royal Caribbean Cruises Boosts FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook; Stock Up 4% - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, vacation company Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the fourth quarter. The company also raised its adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2026, while maintaining annual revenue growth outlook.
The company said increase in earnings expectations reflects stronger-than-expected third quarter performance partially offset by higher than anticipated fuel costs and currency exchange rates.
For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.48 to $3.58 per share, based on current fuel pricing, interest rates and currency exchange rates, on revenue growth of 9 percent.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $17.85 to $17.95 per share on revenue growth of 9 percent. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $17.73 to $17.87 per share on revenue growth of 9 percent.
In Tuesday's pre-market trading, RCL is trading on the NYSE at $291.91, up $11.18 or 3.98 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
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