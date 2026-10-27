Royal Caribbean Cruises Aktie

Royal Caribbean Cruises für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 886286 / ISIN: LR0008862868

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27.10.2026 11:35:40

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.728 billion, or $6.45 per share. This compares with $1.575 billion, or $5.74 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $1.760 billion or $6.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $5.591 billion from $5.139 billion last year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.728 Bln. vs. $1.575 Bln. last year. -EPS: $6.45 vs. $5.74 last year. -Revenue: $5.591 Bln vs. $5.139 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.48 To $ 3.58 Next quarter revenue guidance: 9 % Full year EPS guidance: $ 17.85 To $ 17.95

Revenue is expected to grow 9% year over year. Net Yields are expected to increase approximately 2.7% as-reported and approximately 2.1% in Constant Currency. Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $17.85 to $17.95.

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