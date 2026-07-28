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Royal Caribbean Cruises Aktie

Royal Caribbean Cruises für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 886286 / ISIN: LR0008862868

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28.07.2026 12:35:27

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Q2 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.128 billion, or $4.20 per share. This compares with $1.210 billion, or $4.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $1.130 billion or $4.21 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to $4.832 billion from $4.538 billion last year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.128 Bln. vs. $1.210 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.20 vs. $4.41 last year. -Revenue: $4.832 Bln vs. $4.538 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 6.26 To $ 6.36 Full year EPS guidance: $ 17.73 To $ 17.87 Full year revenue guidance: 9 %

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