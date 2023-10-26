Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.01 billion, or $3.65 per share. This compares with $32.97 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $1.07 billion or $3.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 39.1% to $4.16 billion from $2.99 billion last year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.01 Bln. vs. $32.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.65 vs. $0.13 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.48 -Revenue (Q3): $4.16 Bln vs. $2.99 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.05 to $1.10 Full year EPS guidance: $6.58 - $6.63