|
04.02.2022 14:07:53
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Q4 Loss Increases, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at -$1.36 billion, or -$5.33 per share. This compares with -$1.37 billion, or -$6.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.22 billion or -$4.78 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$3.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2777.1% to $982.25 million from $34.14 million last year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): -$1.36 Bln. vs. -$1.37 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$5.33 vs. -$6.09 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$3.92 -Revenue (Q4): $982.25 Mln vs. $34.14 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
|
03.02.22
|Ausblick: Royal Caribbean Cruises veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
30.12.21
|US-Gesundheitsbehörde CDC warnt wegen Corona vor Kreuzfahrten (dpa-AFX)
|
27.10.21
|Ausblick: Royal Caribbean Cruises öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.08.21
|Ausblick: Royal Caribbean Cruises veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.21
|Ausblick: Royal Caribbean Cruises legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.04.21
|Hohe Nachfrage für Singapurs 'Kreuzfahrten nach Nirgendwo' (dpa-AFX)
|
22.02.21
|Royal Caribbean-Aktie gesucht: Royal Caribbean erfreut Anleger trotz Riesenverlusts (dpa-AFX)
|
19.02.21
|Why Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Royal Caribbean Cruises All Jumped Today (MotleyFool)