Royal Caribbean Cruises Aktie
WKN: 886286 / ISIN: LR0008862868
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04.06.2026 02:16:42
Royal Caribbean Cruises vs. Carnival Corporation: Which Cruise Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The cruise industry has sailed back to full strength, but choosing between Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) and Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) requires a look at their different financial trajectories.Royal Caribbean focuses on a mix of high-end and family-oriented experiences to drive its net margin. Meanwhile, Carnival operates the industry's largest fleet, using its massive scale to capture a wide breadth of travelers. Both companies are vying for dominance as consumer spending on experiences remains a top priority.Royal Caribbean Cruises operates an enormous global vacation business through brands such as Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. These brands allow the company to target a wide range of travelers, from families looking for adventure to high-end luxury seekers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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