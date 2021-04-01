Royal Caribbean Extends Singapore Season, Adding New Cruises On Quantum Of The Seas

SINGAPORE, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean International today announced Quantum of the Seas will continue sailing from Singapore through October 2021. Having resumed sailing in December 2020, Quantum's 11-month Singapore season will mark the longest yet for one of Asia's largest and most revolutionary cruise ships. The cruise line introduced Ocean Getaways from Singapore last year with the local government's CruiseSafe Certification, which confirms the sailings meet the comprehensive health and safety requirements developed with the Singapore government. Following a successful run and high marks from guests, Royal Caribbean first extended the season for three months, through June 2021, and is doing it again for an additional four months thanks to the partnership with the Singapore government.

"We have continued to see an overwhelming demand in Singapore to sail on board Quantum of the Seas. With more than 50,000 guests having cruised with us and zero positive COVID-19 cases to date, holidaymakers can rest assured we are focused on delivering safe, memorable cruise holidays," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "Royal Caribbean's 30-plus sailings in Singapore offer a real-life, validated model of how cruising can be a unique, safe vacation beyond what many other travel options can offer. I'm confident we'll continue to see how successful cruising can be through a combination of our proven, healthy and safe practices, which are informed by the Healthy Sail Panel's 74 recommendations, and the rollout of vaccines around the world."

Singapore residents can continue to satisfy their feelings of wanderlust on 2-, 3- and 4-night Ocean Getaways and enjoy fun-filled activities, next-generation entertainment and world-class dining on board one of Royal Caribbean's most groundbreaking ships. These new sailings will be available to Singapore residents and open to book on April 13, 2021.

"Our guests have continued to have a fabulous vacation experience with Royal Caribbean, as we continue sailing with our layered health and safety measures developed with the Healthy Sail Panel. In fact, we have seen guest satisfaction ratings jump since we started sailing this past December," said Angie Stephen, vice president and managing director, Asia-Pacific, Royal Caribbean International.

Quantum will continue to operate with the same set of comprehensive health and safety measures in place, such as COVID-19 testing, reduced sailing capacity, physical distancing measures, enhanced cleaning and sanitizing processes, and industry-leading contact tracing.

"When we started pilot cruises in Singapore, our aim was to regain the confidence of guests by endorsing cruise operators with rigorous hygiene measures. Singapore's CruiseSafe standards have set a clear benchmark for our cruise partners, who have been diligent in ensuring the measures on board are adhered to. Thus far, we have completed more than 90 sailings with over 120,000 passengers and no reported cases of COVID-19 spreading on board," said Annie Chang, Director, Cruise, Singapore Tourism Board.

As the broader travel and tourism industry reopens around the world, holidaymakers who are looking for an adventure can be confident in cruise ship safety. Since July 2020, Royal Caribbean Group has carried more than 100,000 guests on 152 cruises in Asia and Europe. This extension follows months of successful cruises in Singapore, with more than 50,000 guests who have sailed aboard Quantum to date, as well as the recently announced plans for the highly anticipated Odyssey of the Seas to cruise from Haifa, Israel, Jewel of the Seas sailing from Cyprus, Anthem of the Seas sailing from the UK and cruises from The Bahamas with Adventure of the Seas and Bermuda with Vision of the Seas.

Royal Caribbean International has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel featuring the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to more than 270 destinations in 72 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection.

Royal Caribbean International is applying the recommendations of its Healthy Sail Panel of public health and scientific experts to provide a safer and healthier cruise vacation on all of its sailings. Health and safety protocols, regional travel restrictions and clearance to visit ports of call, are subject to change based on ongoing evaluation, public health standards, and government requirements. U.S. cruises and guests: For more information on the latest health and travel alerts, U.S. government travel advisories, please visit www.royalcaribbean.com/cruise-ships/itinerary-updates or consult travel advisories, warnings or recommendations relating to cruise travel on applicable government websites.

