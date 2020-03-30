Royal Caribbean Group extends Cruise with Confidence policy through September 1

MIAMI, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To address expanding global travel restrictions and provide peace of mind in guest travel planning, Royal Caribbean Group is extending its Cruise with Confidence cancellation policy through September 1, 2020. The updated policy enhances planning flexibility by allowing cancellations up to 48 hours prior to sailing for any reason. Guests will receive a full credit for their fare, usable on any future sailing of choice in 2020 or 2021.

"Guests are reacting positively to our Cruise with Confidence policy," says company chairman and CEO Richard Fain, "because it enables them to make informed decisions and to better manage complicated travel plans during this unprecedented time of uncertainty."

The extension applies to both new and existing cruise bookings. In addition to easing concerns of booked guests, Fain says the policy enhances consumer confidence to schedule new bookings, knowing last-minute travel adjustments will incur no penalty.

"We want our guests to feel they can safely keep their existing cruise bookings or schedule new sailings," says Fain, "because this policy gives them more freedom and flexibility."

The policy applies to all cruises with sailing dates on or before September 1, 2020, and applies to the company's global brands Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara. For individual brand policy details and for information on the Silversea policy, please visit the respective brand websites: Azamara: https://www.azamara.com/cruise-with-confidence, Celebrity: https://www.celebritycruises.com/cruise-with-confidence, Royal Caribbean International: https://loyaltoyoualways.com/service/cruisewithconfidence1/m, Siversea: https://www.silversea.com/temporary-amendment-to-cancellation-policy.html.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) is a global cruise vacation company that controls and operates four global brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea Cruises. We are also a 50% joint venture owner of the German brand TUI Cruises and a 49% shareholder in the Spanish brand Pullmantur Cruceros. Together these brands operate a combined total of 61 ships with an additional 17 on order as of December 31, 2019. They operate diverse itineraries around the world that call on all seven continents. Additional information can be found on www.royalcaribbean.com, www.celebritycruises.com, www.azamara.com, www.silversea.com, www.tuicruises.com, www.pullmantur.es, or www.rclinvestor.com.

