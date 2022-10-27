ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP PARTNERS WITH TEXAS ARTISTS FOR NEW PORT OF GALVESTON TERMINAL

The Sculpture at the State-of-the-Art Terminal Celebrates Famous Texans and Invites Guests to Embrace "Island Time"

GALVESTON, Texas, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group's (NYSE: RCL) soon-to-debut, state-of-the-art cruise terminal at the Port of Galveston inGalveston, Texas, is forging connections with the local community by celebrating local art and culture. In a nod to both Galveston and Texas, the Galveston Beach Trio sculpture, designed by Texas-based Brad Oldham Sculpture, will welcome guests as they embark on their vacation from the cruise line's new terminal facility that opens this November.

"Our passion lies in sharing the world's incredible destinations with our guests, allowing them to experience cultures from around the world, including the places from which their travels begin," said Joshua Carroll, vice president, Destination Development, Royal Caribbean Group. "Showcasing the history and culture of Galveston was our top priority in establishing this art installation in our new terminal, and we're thrilled to partner with Brad Oldham Sculpture to bring this vision to life."

Forged in stainless steel and lost-wax bronze, the Galveston Beach Trio is the embodiment of island time and a dynamic first impression. The larger-than-life sculpture depicts a musical trio inspired by the rich musical heritage of the historic port city. That heritage includes musicians like, Galveston-native and Grammy Award-winning bass-baritone singer and songwriter Barry White, as well as local artists like Joyce Fields, who played piano for nearly 20 years at Sunday brunch at the historic Hotel Galvez, and Joe Pena, the guitarist known as the Granddaddy of Galveston Rock and Roll.

The Royal Caribbean Group team tapped Houston-based Piper Faust Public Art to assemble a slate of Texas artists to consider for this unique opportunity. In the end, the one-of-a-kind trio design concept by the husband-and-wife team of Brad Oldham and Christy Coltrin of Brad Oldham Sculpture was selected. These two artists specialize in narrative-based sculpture and site-specific installations designed to evoke the spirit and heart of unique places.

"When we started working on the design concepts for a placemaking sculpture at Royal Caribbean's new cruise terminal in Galveston, we first talked about our favorite family vacations," said Brad Oldham. "Some of our best memories are from traveling together. We are honored to create a permanent installation that cultivates the vacation vibe with an approachable music theme using native animals to make up the band. It is exciting to think that the Galveston Beach Trio may make it into family vacation pictures to capture the special time together.

"Galveston is particularly meaningful to me because my grandfather was a 1925 graduate of Ball High School before attending Texas A&M University," said Christy Coltrin. "He had a private architecture practice in Galveston in the 1940s. I think that he would like to know that his granddaughter helped create a sculpture celebrating his hometown."

This community-inspired feature is the latest initiative of Royal Caribbean Group's Blue Green Promise to protect the oceans it sails, inspire future generations and empower ocean communities. True to that commitment, Royal Caribbean Group looks forward to engaging the Galveston community through the development and operations of its new terminal, with the incorporation of local arts and culture as just the beginning of these efforts.

Vacationers setting sail on a Royal Caribbean International cruise in Galveston will be able to enjoy Brad Oldham Sculpture's work when the new terminal opens on Nov. 9, 2022, which also marks the arrival of Allure of the Seas. For the first time, Texas will be home to the cruise line's signature Oasis Class, the largest ships in the world. The $125 million, 160,000-square-footGalveston Cruise Terminal significantly expands Royal Caribbean's presence in the city, increasing its ability to welcome up to 630,000 guests each year.

About Royal Caribbean Group:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 64 ships traveling to approximately 1,000 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award-winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 10 ships on order as of June 30, 2022. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

