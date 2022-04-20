|
20.04.2022 22:30:00
Royal Caribbean Group to hold conference call on business update and first quarter financial results
MIAMI, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, May 5, 2022, to provide a business update and discuss first quarter financial results. The call will be available on the company's investor relations website, www.rclinvestor.com. To listen to the call by phone, please dial (833) 608-1479 in the US and Canada. International phone calls should be made to (270) 240-0549. The conference call access code is 4274546. A replay of the webcast will remain available at the same website for a month following the call.
You are encouraged to dial-in/register at least 15 minutes prior to start time to ensure your participation.About Royal Caribbean Group
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 63 ships traveling to more than 1,000 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award-winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 10 ships on order as of March 31, 2022. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-caribbean-group-to-hold-conference-call-on-business-update-and-first-quarter-financial-results-301529530.html
SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
|
03.02.22
|Ausblick: Royal Caribbean Cruises veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
30.12.21
|US-Gesundheitsbehörde CDC warnt wegen Corona vor Kreuzfahrten (dpa-AFX)
|
27.10.21
|Ausblick: Royal Caribbean Cruises öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.08.21
|Ausblick: Royal Caribbean Cruises veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.21
|Ausblick: Royal Caribbean Cruises legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.04.21
|Hohe Nachfrage für Singapurs 'Kreuzfahrten nach Nirgendwo' (dpa-AFX)
|
22.02.21
|Royal Caribbean-Aktie gesucht: Royal Caribbean erfreut Anleger trotz Riesenverlusts (dpa-AFX)
|
28.10.20
|Ausblick: Royal Caribbean Cruises verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)