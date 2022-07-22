|
22.07.2022 00:24:00
Royal Caribbean Group to hold conference call on business update and second quarter financial results
MIAMI, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, July 28, 2022, to provide a business update and discuss second quarter financial results. The call will be simultaneously webcast on the company's investor relations website, www.rclinvestor.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available at the same website for 30 days following the call.
About Royal Caribbean Group
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 63 ships traveling to more than 1,000 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award-winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 10 ships on order as of June 30, 2022. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-caribbean-group-to-hold-conference-call-on-business-update-and-second-quarter-financial-results-301591461.html
SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
|
20.07.22
|Bull vs. Bear: Royal Caribbean Cruises (MotleyFool)
|
02.06.22
|Why Royal Caribbean Cruises Shares Sank 25.3% in May (MotleyFool)
|
04.05.22
|Ausblick: Royal Caribbean Cruises legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.02.22
|Ausblick: Royal Caribbean Cruises veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
30.12.21
|US-Gesundheitsbehörde CDC warnt wegen Corona vor Kreuzfahrten (dpa-AFX)
|
27.10.21
|Ausblick: Royal Caribbean Cruises öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.08.21
|Ausblick: Royal Caribbean Cruises veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.21
|Ausblick: Royal Caribbean Cruises legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)